Italian Police Arrest 2 Arsonists in Sicily During Wildfires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Italian Carabinieri military police have arrested two people trying to set fire to a forest in the Enna province in Sicily, the police said on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Italian Carabinieri military police have arrested two people trying to set fire to a forest in the Enna province in Sicily, the police said on Tuesday.

The perpetrators an 80 year old Sicilian and a 25 year old Albanian citizen, both cattle-breeders were detected in a forest area of the Nebrodi Mountains.

The police found fuel containers and lighters on them, the statement said.

In late July, an abnormal heatwave hit southern Europe, causing wildfires in Mediterranean countries, including Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and others. Last week, the massive fires reached Sicily. On Friday, the authorities had to suspend flights at the Catania airport for landing firefighting planes. On Monday, 124 firefighter teams conducted over 300 extinguishing operations on the island.