Italian Police Arrest Algerian National Involved In 2015 Paris Terror Attack

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:16 PM

Italian Police Arrest Algerian National Involved in 2015 Paris Terror Attack

The Italian police on Monday announced detaining an Algerian national said to have been involved in the November 2015 terrorist attack in Paris

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The Italian police on Monday announced detaining an Algerian national said to have been involved in the November 2015 terrorist attack in Paris.

According to the police, the investigators ascertained that the 36-year-old man, arrested in the southern city of Bari, provided fake documents to the attackers.

The Algerian is also accused of participating in a terrorist group with ties to the Islamic State (banned in Russia), which acted across France and Belgium.

One of the group's members was killed after the Paris attack, while another is held in a Belgian prison for terrorist recruitment, other members have not yet been identified.

The police say the group is active in Italy, Algeria, France, Belgium, Spain and Syria.

A set of coordinated terrorist attacks occurred in different parts of Paris on November 13, 2015, and claimed a total of 130 lives, while over 400 people were injured. Investigations were opened in both France and Belgium, as the perpetrators planned the assaults in Brussels.

