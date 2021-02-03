UrduPoint.com
Italian Police Arrest Participants In October 30 Anti-Lockdown Riot In Florence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:07 PM

Italian police on Wednesday morning carried out "multiple" arrests of participants in an anti-lockdown riot that rocked the central city of Florence on October 30, a spokesperson told reporters

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Italian police on Wednesday morning carried out "multiple" arrests of participants in an anti-lockdown riot that rocked the central city of Florence on October 30, a spokesperson told reporters.

The individuals are charged with causing damage to public and private property, resisting the authorities, exercising violence and using homemade incendiary grenades.

The official did not specify the number of those arrested, but la Repubblica newspaper reported that some 20 people aged 20 to 31 had been arrested. Some of them were placed under house arrest.

In addition, the police raided 19 homes in Florence to seize materials necessary to identify the instigators of the riots.

On October 30, Friday evening, several hundred aggressive young people took to the streets of Florence to protest coronavirus restrictions.

They chanted anti-government slogans, spray-painted graffiti on walls of buildings in the city's historic center, and torched garbage containers. Late at night, the protest escalated into clashes with police that were pelted with stones and Molotov cocktails. The police deployed tear gas against and pushed the crowd out of the city center. Ten officers sustained minor injuries.

Four protesters were arrested during the riot. Seven young people were released on their own recognizance.

Florence authorities estimated the damage at 30,000 Euros ($36,000). Mayor Dario Nardella said that "nothing like this has ever happened in our city" and accused the rioters of provoking violence.

