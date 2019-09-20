Italian Police Arrest Suspects Linked to Turin Clashes - Reports

Several people were arrested in Italy on Friday for their alleged role in the violent clashes in February between anarchists and riot police in the northern city of Turin, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Several people were arrested in Italy on Friday for their alleged role in the violent clashes in February between anarchists and riot police in the northern city of Turin media said.

The detentions took place in the regions of Piedmont, Lombardy and Sardinia, the ANSA news agency cited its sources as saying.

The suspects face charges of assault, resisting arrest and vandalism for scuffles that erupted on February 10 when police tried to evict anarchists from a kindergarten that they had occupied for two decades.

Hundreds of protesters erected barricades in the streets of Turin, hurled bottles at riot police and smashed windows in a bus. Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. At least 17 officers were injured.