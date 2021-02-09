UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Police Arrests 18 Over Illegal Waste Trafficking, Mafia Links Suspected - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Italian Police Arrests 18 Over Illegal Waste Trafficking, Mafia Links Suspected - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Italian police on Tuesday arrested 18 people suspected of illegally trafficking waste, including radioactive substances in the country's northern town of Lecco, media reported.

According to the Ansa news agency, the gang is suspected of being associated with the 'Ndrangheta mafia, Italy's richest and most powerful crime syndicate.

The arrested have been charged with mafia association, conspiracy to traffic illegal waste, tax fraud, money laundering, usury and extortion, the agency reported.

Lecco police have carried out sweeps in nearby regions on the trails of the gang. The police has seized a consignment of radioactive and toxic waste.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Italy Money Media

Recent Stories

Love wins after decades passed

3 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

24 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

38 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

38 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

51 minutes ago

Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Rebroadcasting of Ano ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.