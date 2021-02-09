Italian Police Arrests 18 Over Illegal Waste Trafficking, Mafia Links Suspected - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Italian police on Tuesday arrested 18 people suspected of illegally trafficking waste, including radioactive substances in the country's northern town of Lecco, media reported.
According to the Ansa news agency, the gang is suspected of being associated with the 'Ndrangheta mafia, Italy's richest and most powerful crime syndicate.
The arrested have been charged with mafia association, conspiracy to traffic illegal waste, tax fraud, money laundering, usury and extortion, the agency reported.
Lecco police have carried out sweeps in nearby regions on the trails of the gang. The police has seized a consignment of radioactive and toxic waste.