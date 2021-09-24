UrduPoint.com

Italian Police Confirm Detention Of Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont On Sardinia

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 04:10 AM

Italian Police Confirm Detention of Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont on Sardinia

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Italian police have confirmed to Sputnik the detention of former head of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont on Sardinia.

On late Thursday, El Confidencial news outlet reported about Puigdemont's detention on Sardinia at the request of the Supreme Court of Spain.

"He has been detained in (the town of) Alghero.

I think that tomorrow in the morning official information will be published. The media reports are true," a spokesperson for the police said on late Thursday.

According to El Pais newspaper, the court hearing on the possible deportation of Puigdemont to Spain will take place in Sassari on Friday.

Puigdemont has been hiding from the Spanish justice since 2017 when he organized a referendum on Catalan independence that was claimed illegal and void by Madrid.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Police Sassari Madrid Independence Spain 2017 Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.