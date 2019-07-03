Italian Police Crack Down on 'Ndrangheta Mafia, Seize $135Mln Worth of Property

At least 173 objects of real estate and other property worth $135 million were seized in a large-scale police crackdown on the infamous 'Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia, in Rome on Wednesday morning, police said

According to the investigation, over 250 police officers took part in the operation.

The property belongs to the heads of the mafia clans within 'Ndrangheta syndicate which emerged in the 1980s in the Calabria region in southern Italy. The region is considered one of the poorest in the country. 'Ndrangheta, which operates independently from the Sicilian mafia, is considered one of the most powerful groups in the country and abroad.

Italian and European police repeatedly bust the compounds of the group, seizing its assets in Italy and across the whole Europe, including Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

Police will release a detailed statement later in the day.