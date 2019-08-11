Italian Police Detain Iraqi Migrant Threatening to Burn Himself Near Vatican - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Italian police have detained an Iraqi migrant who threatened to ignite himself near St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, local media reported.

The incident took place on Pius XII Square, adjacent to Bernini's colonnade, on Saturday afternoon, according to Il Messaggero newspaper.

The man, who is awaiting a decision on his asylum application in Italy, began shouting out incoherent phrases and threatened to burn himself alive, waving a lighter.

He was visibly agitated and emotionally unstable. Police officers who were on duty near the Vatican quickly detained him and took him to a police station.

The migrant reportedly had neither a bottle nor a backpack, which could contain fuel or an explosive.

The operation on the man's detention was conducted swiftly, causing no trouble for tourists and pilgrims, the newspaper added.