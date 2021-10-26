UrduPoint.com

Italian Police Detain Over 100 People In Series Of Operations Against Organized Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Italian Police Detain Over 100 People in Series of Operations Against Organized Crime

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) More than 100 people were detained on Tuesday morning as part of several large-scale operations of the Italian police to fight organized crime, drug trafficking, and other heavy crimes, the police said.

A total of nine operations were conducted in the cities of Latina, Catanzaro, L'Aquila, Salerno, Lecco, Terni, Taranto, Genoa and Vicenza.

The largest police operation took place in Latina, where 33 members of a local group led by criminal figure Giuseppe Di Silvio, nicknamed Romolo, have been put in custody. They are charged with involvement in mafia activities, drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, theft, and illegal possession and carrying of weapons.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Catanzaro Salerno Taranto L'Aquila Genoa Criminals

Recent Stories

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, ..

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, W ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of ..

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

40 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

40 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.