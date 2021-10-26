Italian Police Detain Over 100 People in Series of Operations Against Organized Crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) More than 100 people were detained on Tuesday morning as part of several large-scale operations of the Italian police to fight organized crime, drug trafficking, and other heavy crimes, the police said.

A total of nine operations were conducted in the cities of Latina, Catanzaro, L'Aquila, Salerno, Lecco, Terni, Taranto, Genoa and Vicenza.

The largest police operation took place in Latina, where 33 members of a local group led by criminal figure Giuseppe Di Silvio, nicknamed Romolo, have been put in custody. They are charged with involvement in mafia activities, drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, theft, and illegal possession and carrying of weapons.