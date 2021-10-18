Italian Police Free Entrances to Port of Trieste Occupied by Protesters Against Green Pass

UrduPoint.com

Special police units completely freed the entrances to the shipping port of the northern Italian city of Trieste, which has been under siege since Friday by workers protesting the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Special police units completely freed the entrances to the shipping port of the northern Italian city of Trieste, which has been under siege since Friday by workers protesting the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Demonstrators protested against the compulsory presentation of the green pass (electronic COVID-19 certificates) for access to workplaces. Law enforcement officers appeared at the 4th entrance to the port at about 08:30 GMT. They addressed the protesters with an appeal to disperse and free the passway to the port and then used water cannons.

Within two hours, the guards managed to push more than a thousand demonstrators away from the port. Subsequently, law enforcement officers began using tear gas and smoke bombs. The protesters left the square in front of the port entrance, continuing to chant "Freedom! Freedom!".

The national media SkyNews24 reported many detained and several injured during the police operation.

The demonstration in Trieste began after the Independent Dockworkers Union announced an open-ended strike on Thursday, urging the government to reconsider its decision on the green pass. However, the authorities immediately declared the event illegal.

This past weekend, numerous opponents of the green pass gathered at the port of Trieste from various Italian regions to support the maritime workers. Until Monday, this action took place peacefully, without incident.

On Friday, a government decision came into force in Italy on the compulsory presentation of a green pass for access to workplaces in production and in offices. There are currently 3.8 million workers in Italy who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

