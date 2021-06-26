UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Police Nab Knife-Brandishing Man Near Vatican - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Italian Police Nab Knife-Brandishing Man Near Vatican - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Italian police detained a knifeman in Rome on Friday who was harassing passersby near St. Peter's Square, close to the Vatican enclave, media said.

Police were called after the man put a knife to the face of a woman, the RomaToday news website reported.

He is said to have shouted threats and spat at diners in the Borgo neighborhood.

The man was reportedly identified as a 46-year-old French national. Police found eight knives in his backpack. He was handed over to a medical authority for a mental health check.

Related Topics

Police Rome Man Women Media

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

3 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

2 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

2 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

2 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

2 hours ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.