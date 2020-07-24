UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Police Search For 21 Tunisian Migrants Who Fled Quarantine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:37 PM

Italian police are looking for 21 Tunisian migrants who escaped coronavirus quarantine at a reception center in the southern city of Brindisi on Friday, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Italian police are looking for 21 Tunisian migrants who escaped coronavirus quarantine at a reception center in the southern city of Brindisi on Friday, media said.

A group of 30 migrants broke out of the migrant center they had been staying in since coming ashore in Italy last week, the Ansa news agency reported.

Nine people were soon detained. The news agency cited the police as saying they had no leads on the whereabouts of the migrants still at large.

Separately, the outlet said that 56 people were being investigated in the western port city of Livorno on charges of arranging marriages for migrants to get them stay permits.

