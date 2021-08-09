Italian Police Search Homes of Owners of Telegram Channels Selling Fake COVID-19 Passes

Italian police on Monday raided homes and properties of the administrators of 32 Telegram channels selling fake COVID-19 passes

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Italian police on Monday raided homes and properties of the administrators of 32 Telegram channels selling fake COVID-19 passes.

The operations were carried out in Rome, Milan and Bari, according to Il Messaggero newspaper. All 32 channels have been blocked, with minors being among the perpetrators.

The perpetrators offered fake vaccination certificates, promising doctors' help in issuing the document.

In early July, Italy's financial guard closed 10 illegal Telegram channels selling vaccines against COVID-19 and inoculation certificates. The government's decision to introduce the use of certificates for visiting bars, restaurants and attending mass events since August 6 triggered a new spike in the sale of illegal certificates.