UrduPoint.com

Italian Police Search Homes Of Owners Of Telegram Channels Selling Fake COVID-19 Passes

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:16 PM

Italian Police Search Homes of Owners of Telegram Channels Selling Fake COVID-19 Passes

Italian police on Monday raided homes and properties of the administrators of 32 Telegram channels selling fake COVID-19 passes

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Italian police on Monday raided homes and properties of the administrators of 32 Telegram channels selling fake COVID-19 passes.

The operations were carried out in Rome, Milan and Bari, according to Il Messaggero newspaper. All 32 channels have been blocked, with minors being among the perpetrators.

The perpetrators offered fake vaccination certificates, promising doctors' help in issuing the document.

In early July, Italy's financial guard closed 10 illegal Telegram channels selling vaccines against COVID-19 and inoculation certificates. The government's decision to introduce the use of certificates for visiting bars, restaurants and attending mass events since August 6 triggered a new spike in the sale of illegal certificates.

Related Topics

Police Sale Bari Milan Rome Italy July August All Government

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

39 seconds ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

12 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

7 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

7 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.