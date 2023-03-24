UrduPoint.com

Italian Police Searching For Russia's Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son Uss All Over Country

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The Italian military police, the Carabinieri, told RIA Novosti on Friday that the search for Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, is being conducted all over the country, including airports and border checkpoints.

On Tuesday, the Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite to the United States Artem Uss. On Thursday, the media reported that Artem Uss broke his electronic monitoring bracelet and fled from a flat in Milan where he was supposed to stay under house arrest.

"At the moment, the search for him is being conducted throughout the national territory," the police representative said, adding that there is no evidence that Uss has left the territory of Italy.

