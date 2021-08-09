UrduPoint.com

Italian Police Seize Envelope With Bullets Addressed To Pope

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:47 PM

Italian Police Seize Envelope With Bullets Addressed to Pope

An envelope with three bullets, addressed to Pope Francis, was seized by Italian carabinieri at a sorting office near Milan overnight, Italian media reported on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) An envelope with three bullets, addressed to Pope Francis, was seized by Italian carabinieri at a sorting office near Milan overnight, Italian media reported on Monday.

The envelope reportedly arrived in Peschiera Borromeo, a Milan suburb, from France.

The address read simply "The Pope, Vatican City, Piazza San Pietro," Il Messaggero daily said.

The suspicious envelope was discovered by post office workers. The sender is not known. Corriere della Sera reports that it also contained a note on the Vatican's financial operations.

Related Topics

France Milan San Vatican City Post Media From

Recent Stories

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-pe ..

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-peak hours

1 minute ago
 Psychological profiling of 400 police officials co ..

Psychological profiling of 400 police officials completed

3 minutes ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence day ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence day in Kashmir with full zeal

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Not Planning to Visit Poland, Negotiate ..

Lukashenko Not Planning to Visit Poland, Negotiate with Belarusian Opposition

3 minutes ago
 Global Temperature Rises Nearly 1.8F in 21st Centu ..

Global Temperature Rises Nearly 1.8F in 21st Century, Expected to Grow Further - ..

3 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.