MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Italian police have temporarily shut down nightlife facilities in the wake of excessive gatherings of young people for Saint Valentine's Day in Rome despite coronavirus-related restrictions, the ANSA news agency reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, the police have fined some 40 people and ordered the closure of historic piazzas and other gathering sites over the weekend. Several bars were fined for serving alcohol after the 6 p.m. curfew.

Violations were also reported outside the capital. The police in the city of Rimini fined 29 people for breaching coronavirus-related rules and shut down several hotbeds of social gatherings.