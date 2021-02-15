UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Police Shut Nightlife Sites As Youth Breached COVID Restriction On Valentine's Day

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Italian Police Shut Nightlife Sites as Youth Breached COVID Restriction on Valentine's Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Italian police have temporarily shut down nightlife facilities in the wake of excessive gatherings of young people for Saint Valentine's Day in Rome despite coronavirus-related restrictions, the ANSA news agency reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, the police have fined some 40 people and ordered the closure of historic piazzas and other gathering sites over the weekend. Several bars were fined for serving alcohol after the 6 p.m. curfew.

Violations were also reported outside the capital. The police in the city of Rimini fined 29 people for breaching coronavirus-related rules and shut down several hotbeds of social gatherings.

Related Topics

Police Young Rome P

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

26 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

35 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

41 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.