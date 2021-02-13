UrduPoint.com
Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Draghi, Draghi Accepts Prime Minister Post

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:17 AM

Former European Central Bank Chairman Mario Draghi has formed the new Italian government and presented the list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella, Ugo Zampetti, the secretary general of the president's office, said on Friday evening

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Former European Central Bank Chairman Mario Draghi has formed the new Italian government and presented the list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella, Ugo Zampetti, the secretary general of the president's office, said on Friday evening.

"President Sergio Mattarella received Professor Mario Draghi, who, on the instructions of February 3, agreed to head the government and presented the composition of ministers to the president," Zampetti said, noting that the president has signed the proposed list.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Council of Ministers will take place at the presidential Quirinale Palace on Saturday noon, Zampetti added.

