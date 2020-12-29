Italian President Bestows Highest Civil Award to 36 Citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Italian President Sergio Mattarella awarded 36 citizens the Knight Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, the country's highest civilian honor, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Italian newspaper ANSA, these citizens have distinguished themselves for acts of heroism, solidarity, volunteer work, activities for social inclusion, international cooperation and the promotion of culture, law and the right to health care.

More than half of the recipients ” 21 out of 36 ” are reportedly women, with the youngest one aged 18.

Persons awarded the Knight Order of Merit by Mattarella in the past include leaders of foreign countries, both within the European Union and in other regions, such as Latin America, Africa and Eurasia.