Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitude Toward Russian Culture

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Monday that the negative attitude toward Russia's military operation in Ukraine should not be spread upon Russian culture, given its contribution and role in both European and global civilization.

"The due outrage and condemnation cannot, of course, be applied to culture, to great spiritual forces of the past and their works, which have given so much to the civilization of the whole world. This would be difficult and counterproductive for our Italy and our Europe," Mattarella said at a ceremony of the nomination of candidates for the David di Donatello national film awards.

According to the Italian leader, the recent events in Ukraine cannot "question spiritual and cultural ties that have been firmly intertwined in the world of European culture over the centuries.

"Culture does not stop, even in the face of war. Culture brings together. It transcends borders ... and is fundamental to the re-establishment of conditions of peace," Mattarella said.

�On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

The authorities in Kiev scapegoated Russian culture and called on other countries to follow suit. Many countries are canceling shows of Russian performers, removing works of Russian culture from educational programs and demolishing monuments dedicated to prominent Russian individuals.