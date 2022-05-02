UrduPoint.com

Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitude Toward Russian Culture

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitude Toward Russian Culture

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Monday that the negative attitude toward Russia's military operation in Ukraine should not be spread upon Russian culture, given its contribution and role in both European and global civilization

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Monday that the negative attitude toward Russia's military operation in Ukraine should not be spread upon Russian culture, given its contribution and role in both European and global civilization.

"The due outrage and condemnation cannot, of course, be applied to culture, to great spiritual forces of the past and their works, which have given so much to the civilization of the whole world. This would be difficult and counterproductive for our Italy and our Europe," Mattarella said at a ceremony of the nomination of candidates for the David di Donatello national film awards.

According to the Italian leader, the recent events in Ukraine cannot "question spiritual and cultural ties that have been firmly intertwined in the world of European culture over the centuries.

"

"Culture does not stop, even in the face of war. Culture brings together. It transcends borders ... and is fundamental to the re-establishment of conditions of peace," Mattarella said.

�On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

The authorities in Kiev scapegoated Russian culture and called on other countries to follow suit. Many countries are canceling shows of Russian performers, removing works of Russian culture from educational programs and demolishing monuments dedicated to prominent Russian individuals.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Ukraine Condemnation Russia Europe David Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Italy February From

Recent Stories

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

2 minutes ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Announces $3.16Bln Deal to Boost US B ..

Biden Admin. Announces $3.16Bln Deal to Boost US Battery Manufacturing, Supply C ..

42 minutes ago
 India's Modi, Germany's Scholz Discuss Trade, Econ ..

India's Modi, Germany's Scholz Discuss Trade, Economy, Green Development, Ukrain ..

1 hour ago
 Almost 3.1Mln Ukrainian Refugees Entered Poland Si ..

Almost 3.1Mln Ukrainian Refugees Entered Poland Since February 24 - Border Guard

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.