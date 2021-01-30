Italian President Gives Lower House Head 3-Day Mandate to Find Parliamentary Majority

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Head of the lower chamber of the Italian parliament, Roberto Fico, has been given three days by Italian President Sergio Mattarella to try find a parliamentary majority that could lead to the formation of a new government, a spokesman of the presidential palace said in a statement.

"President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella has received tonight at the Quirinale palace the president of the chamber of deputies Roberto Fico and has tasked him with verifying the possibility of a political majority made up of groups that used to support the previous government.

The president of the Republic asked the president of the Chamber of Deputies to report by Tuesday," the statement says.

The so-called explorative mandate, or a mandate for exploratory discussions, does not yet mean that Fico will become the new prime minister and head a technical government. However, such option is possible. Otherwise, he can help Giuseppe Conte, who stepped down from the post of the prime minister last week, find the parliamentary majority that would be enough to form a new government.