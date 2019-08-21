UrduPoint.com
Italian President Mattarella Accepts Prime Minister Conte's Resignation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:30 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Italian President Sergio Mattarella accepted on Tuesday the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and offered him to continue performing his duties until the current political crisis in the country is resolved.

Conte announced earlier in the day that he would offer his resignation to Mattarella amid the political crisis in the country.

"The president accepted the resignation and urged the government to fulfill his current responsibilities," the presidential office said in a statement.

The conversation between Conte and Mattarella lasted about 15 minutes.

According to the statement, the president will begin consultations on Wednesday with the speakers of both chambers of the Italian parliament, and later host delegations of the country's main political parties to find a way out of the crisis.

The ruling coalition made up of Lega and Five Star Movement fell apart on August 8 as Matteo Salvini, the head of Lega, called for snap elections.

The prime minister said that Lega's decision to have a vote of no confidence as well as other steps of the party forced him to stop the current government.

The two parties formed a coalition last year despite having many differences on social policies

