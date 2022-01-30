Italian President Mattarella Re-Elected for Second Term - Vote Count

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Italian President Sergio Mattarella, whose term was coming to an end in early February, has been re-elected for a second term in office, according to the results of the eighth round of voting in the parliament.

The counting of votes continues, but Mattarella has already gathered the majority of 505 votes necessary for victory.

The election became possible after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, followed by leaders of the country's ruling parties and regions, appealed to the 80-year-old Mattarella to accept the position despite his insistence that he was not interested in a second seven-year mandate.

Earlier on Saturday, Mattarella received a delegation of leaders of parliamentary factions, to whom he reportedly announced his readiness to again lead the country, "considering the situation," since the last seven rounds of voting failed to yield results.