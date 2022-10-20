UrduPoint.com

Italian President Mattarella To Begin Consultations On Forming New Government On Thursday

Published October 20, 2022

Italian President Mattarella to Begin Consultations on Forming New Government on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Italian President Sergio Mattarella will begin two-day consultations on Thursday on the formation of the new government, the presidential office said.

Giorgia Meloni is set to become the country's first female leader following the national election on September 25 when her Brothers of Italy party together with a conservative bloc, which includes Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, gathered more than 43 percent of the vote. They came well ahead of a center-left coalition led by Enrico Letta's Democratic Party with 26.2 percent.

Delegations from Italy's leading political parties will participate in the consultations with the Italian president.

During the consultations on Thursday, Mattarella will receive presidents of the two houses of the Italian parliament, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, as well as representatives of main opposition parties, the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party. On Friday, the Italian president will meet with the delegation of the conservative bloc that won the election.

Following the consultations, the Italian head of state will decide who to task with forming a government.

Leader of Lega Nord Salvini said that a new government would start functioning next week, with new ministers expected to be sworn in at a ceremony on Monday.

"The government should already be functioning next Wednesday. Over the weekend, President Mattarella will meet with parties and grant mandate (to form a new government) to the Prime Minister. I hope it will be Giorgia Meloni. We are working with her together with Berlusconi and we will get down to business next week," Salvini said on social media

Media reported citing negotiations on forming a new government that Salvini and deputy leader of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani would be new Deputy Prime Ministers under Meloni, with Salvini and Tajani becoming Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and Minister of Foreign Affairs, respectively.

