Italian President Meets With Psychotherapists To Discuss COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Italian President Sergio Mattarella has met with psychotherapists to discuss the role of therapy during the pandemic, amid a government crisis triggered by disagreements over the national COVID-19 response, the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

A delegation of psychotherapy experts, who promote a conference on the role of psychotherapy in countering COVID-19, was received at the presidential palace, according to the press release.

Disagreements around the national COVID-19 response caused a split in the government earlier this month and led to the collapse of the ruling coalition. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte officially stepped down.

From Wednesday on, the Italian president will hold a series of consultations with various parties in search of ways out from the political crisis.

More Stories From World

