UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian President Plans To Step Aside After Mandate Ends In 8 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:35 AM

Italian President Plans to Step Aside After Mandate Ends in 8 Months

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 79, on Wednesday pointed to the looming end of his mandate and expressed his intention to step aside thereafter to get some rest

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 79, on Wednesday pointed to the looming end of his mandate and expressed his intention to step aside thereafter to get some rest.

"In Italy, according to the constitution, there is no single decision-making body, decisions are distributed among different bodies. The President of the Republic must know everyone, keep an eye on everyone so that they can help with advice. But in eight months, my presidential mandate ends. I am old, and in a few months I will be able to rest," Mattarella said while speaking with students at a school in Rome.

Before taking the top office in early 2015, Mattarella occupied various posts in the 1980-1990s, including serving as minister of education and defense chief.

Under the national constitution, the president is elected at a joint meeting of members of the parliament and representatives of all Italian regions. The election is carried out by secret ballot with a two-thirds majority, but after the third round, an absolute majority is sufficient.

Now there are just over 40 days left before the start of the so-called "white semester," which is the last six months of the presidential seven-year term. According to Article 88 of the constitution, during this period the head of state cannot dissolve the parliament.

Italian political forces are now expected to coordinate their positions on the candidate for the presidency. Consultations on this issue have already begun, Sputnik has learned.

Related Topics

Election Education Parliament Rome Italy 2015 All Top

Recent Stories

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

2 minutes ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

2 minutes ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

2 minutes ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

2 minutes ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

6 minutes ago

UK to Boast Military Strength With New Aircraft Ca ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.