Italian President Plans to Step Aside After Mandate Ends in 8 Months

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 79, on Wednesday pointed to the looming end of his mandate and expressed his intention to step aside thereafter to get some rest.

"In Italy, according to the constitution, there is no single decision-making body, decisions are distributed among different bodies. The President of the Republic must know everyone, keep an eye on everyone so that they can help with advice. But in eight months, my presidential mandate ends. I am old, and in a few months I will be able to rest," Mattarella said while speaking with students at a school in Rome.

Before taking the top office in early 2015, Mattarella occupied various posts in the 1980-1990s, including serving as minister of education and defense chief.

Under the national constitution, the president is elected at a joint meeting of members of the parliament and representatives of all Italian regions. The election is carried out by secret ballot with a two-thirds majority, but after the third round, an absolute majority is sufficient.

Now there are just over 40 days left before the start of the so-called "white semester," which is the last six months of the presidential seven-year term. According to Article 88 of the constitution, during this period the head of state cannot dissolve the parliament.

Italian political forces are now expected to coordinate their positions on the candidate for the presidency. Consultations on this issue have already begun, Sputnik has learned.