Italian President Receives COVID-19 Vaccine - Press Service

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Italian President Sergio Mattarella received a coronavirus vaccine at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome on Tuesday, the Quirinal Palace said.

The 79-year-old got the first dose of the vaccine as part of the ongoing campaign to inoculate people born in 1941 and earlier, according to the statement.

According to national media, Mattarella was vaccinated with Moderna's shot, which is "intended for patients of his age."

In his New Year's message, Mattarella called vaccination "a duty and a responsible choice." Back then, he promised to receive the vaccine in the near future, after the most vulnerable categories get inoculated.

Italy hopes to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population and achieve herd immunity by the fall. Almost 1.7 million Italians have already received both coronavirus shots.