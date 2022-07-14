Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected resignation pf Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the presidential palace said on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected resignation pf Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the presidential palace said on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic did not accept the resignation and invited the Prime Minister to come to Parliament for a speech in order to give an assessment of the situation that arose as a result of today's meeting in the Senate of the Republic," the statement says.

Earlier, Draghi announced that he would resign from the post of head of government. Prior to that, the Senate of the Italian Parliament expressed confidence in the country's government after one of the members of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote.