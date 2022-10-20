Italian President Starts Consultations on Forming New Government

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Italian President Sergio Mattarella started on Thursday two-day consultations with lawmakers on the formation of a new government following the snap parliamentary elections in the country, the presidential office said.

The consultations are first held with newly elected heads of both chambers of the Italian parliament, and then with all leaders of parliamentary parties. Only after these talks, the president will be able to choose whom to entrust with the formation of a new cabinet.

The decision will be announced either on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

The early parliamentary elections took place in Italy on September 25. A coalition of center-right parties ” Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia ” won a landslide victory. Meloni's party has also become the country's leading political force with 26% of the vote and has gained an advantageous chance of receiving a president's mandate to form a new government.