Italian President Summons Departing Prime Minister Conte for Meeting on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who has recently resigned over the government crisis, for a meeting on Thursday morning, presidential spokesman Giovanni Grasso said Wednesday.

Mattarella is expected to give Conte a mandate to form a new government on the basis of political agreements between the ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD) reached in recent days.

"President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella has summoned Giuseppe Conte to arrive at the Quirinal Palace tomorrow at 9.30 a.m. [07:30 GMT]," Grasso announced after the second round of consultations held by Mattarella with the representatives of Italian parliamentary parties.