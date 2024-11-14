Open Menu

Italian President Takes Musk To Task In Migration Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Italian president takes Musk to task in migration row

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Italian President Sergio Mattarella reprimanded Elon Musk on Wednesday for wading into a fraught debate over Rome's migrant policy, urging the US billionaire to refrain from "giving lessons".

"Italy is a great democratic country... that knows how to look after itself while respecting its Constitution," said Mattarella, a highly respected moral authority in Italy, despite his role being essentially ceremonial.

Musk -- who played a major role in the re-election of Donald Trump as US president -- commented Tuesday on a ruling by Italian judges that dealt a blow to Rome's controversial deal with Albania over processing migrants.

"These judges need to go," the world's richest man wrote on the X social network that he owns.

Mattarella did not explicitly name Musk, but said that "anyone -- especially if they are preparing, as announced, to occupy an important role in the government of a friendly and allied country -- must respect (that country's) sovereignty and cannot make it his business to give lessons".

Musk has been appointed by Trump to co-head a new "Department of Government Efficiency" tasked with trimming down Washington bureaucracy.

Musk has close ties with far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, head of an anti-immigrant party.

Mattarella's statement came as Musk made another comment on X Wednesday, slamming the judges' ruling as "unacceptable" and asking if "the people of Italy live in a democracy or does an unelected autocracy make the decisions?"

Musk later spoke to Meloni, telling her of his "respect" for Mattarella, according to a statement issued by a spokesman for the billionaire to Italian news agency ANSA.

"Nevertheless, he stresses that freedom of speech is protected by the first amendment to the Italian Constitution," it read.

Italy signed a deal with Albania a year ago, under which asylum seekers picked up by Italian authorities in the Mediterranean and judged to be from so-called "safe" countries, would be processed in the non-EU country -- but the scheme has met legal challenges.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Washington Democracy Trump Rome Man Albania Italy Elon Musk Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

2 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

11 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

11 hours ago
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

12 hours ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

12 hours ago
 Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

12 hours ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

12 hours ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

12 hours ago
 Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on econom ..

Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

12 hours ago

More Stories From World