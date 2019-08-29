Italian President Tasks Departing Prime Minister Conte With Forming New Government

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday received Giuseppe Conte, who recently resigned as prime minister, and asked him to form a new government, the secretary general of the president's chancellery, Ugo Zampetti, said

Conte's candidature to lead a new government has been backed by the Five Star Movement, which was part of the previous ruling coalition, and Democratic Party, which was in opposition to it.

"President Sergio Mattarella received Giuseppe Conte and asked him to form a government. Conte accepted the mandate," Zampetti said as aired by Rai broadcaster.