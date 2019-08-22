Italian President to Start Fresh Round of Consultations on Government Deal on August 27

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Italian President Sergio Mattarella announced on Thursday that he would begin on August 27 a new round of consultations with representatives of the country's political forces in search of the ways to solve the current government crisis.

"The only possible governments are those that will receive parliamentary trust on the basis of their program.

In the absence of such conditions, elections are the only way out," Mattarella told reporters after two days of initial consultations, adding that several parties said they needed more time to negotiate a possible government deal.

"My duty is to demand speedy solutions. I will hold new consultations, which will begin on Tuesday, in order to draw conclusions and make the necessary decisions," Mattarella said.