Italian President Urges Conte to Resolve Government Uncertainties

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday informed President Sergio Mattarella of the latest developments inside the ruling coalition, which is under threat of collapse, as tensions among the political parties are escalating over the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) amid the pandemic.

Matteo Renzi, the leader of his minority coalition partner Italia Viva declared his readiness to withdraw from the government. The party's departure is likely to strip Conte of a working majority in parliament and trigger a vote of confidence. A possible scenario, if Renzi follows through on his threat, would be for the prime minister to initiate a cabinet reshuffle, giving the coalition partner more government seats.

Mattarella, during his meeting with Conte, emphasized "the urgency to get out of this state of uncertainty in the face of the alarming situation caused by the pandemic," according to government sources.

Following the talks, the prime minister told reporters that he hoped for Italia Viva lawmakers to retain their posts.

"Citizens would not understand the crisis at such a difficult moment for the country," Conte said.

The Italian government has been in a crisis over the last few weeks, as the parties cannot come to a consensus on the PNRR, which should specify how Italy is going to administer EU funds. Rome is expected to receive some 209 billion Euros ($254 billion) from the Next Generation EU recovery instrument to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conte reportedly spent the past two months haggling with Renzi over how to spend the money.

The leader of Italia Viva is expected to announce his final decision at a press conference later on Wednesday.