UrduPoint.com

Italian Prime Minister Announces Major Steps To Lower Electricity Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Italian Prime Minister Announces Major Steps to Lower Electricity Prices

The Italian government will undertake sweeping measures to hold back the growth of utilities costs, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Italian government will undertake sweeping measures to hold back the growth of utilities costs, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"We see what kind of difficulties families and companies are facing because of electricity prices... The government is preparing large-scale measures in the coming days," Draghi said during a visit to Genoa.

The Lega party, a ruling-coalition member, announced on Tuesday that the government is working on a 5 billion euro package ($5.7 billion) to tackle the negative effect of rising electricity costs on citizens and businesses.

In late December, the Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment warned about a 55% growth in electricity prices and a 42% increase in gas prices in the first quarter of 2022. The regulator noted that without government intervention the spike would be 65% for electricity and 59% for gas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Visit Genoa Euro December Gas Government Billion

Recent Stories

AJK PM laid the foundation stone of Shahkot Grid S ..

AJK PM laid the foundation stone of Shahkot Grid Station in Neelum valley.

3 minutes ago
 Scholz sees 'progress' in diplomatic efforts to ea ..

Scholz sees 'progress' in diplomatic efforts to ease Ukraine crisis

3 minutes ago
 Opposition is a group of rejected people: Ali Awan ..

Opposition is a group of rejected people: Ali Awan

3 minutes ago
 Sherman, European Counterparts Review Latest Ukrai ..

Sherman, European Counterparts Review Latest Ukraine Developments - US State Dep ..

3 minutes ago
 UNWTO welcomes WHO's call for restrictions on trav ..

UNWTO welcomes WHO's call for restrictions on travel to be lifted or eased

6 minutes ago
 IS Terror Group Likely to Regroup After Killing of ..

IS Terror Group Likely to Regroup After Killing of Leader - UN Counterterrorism ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>