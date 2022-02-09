Italian Prime Minister Announces Major Steps to Lower Electricity Prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Italian government will undertake sweeping measures to hold back the growth of utilities costs, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"We see what kind of difficulties families and companies are facing because of electricity prices... The government is preparing large-scale measures in the coming days," Draghi said during a visit to Genoa.

The Lega party, a ruling-coalition member, announced on Tuesday that the government is working on a 5 billion euro package ($5.7 billion) to tackle the negative effect of rising electricity costs on citizens and businesses.

In late December, the Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment warned about a 55% growth in electricity prices and a 42% increase in gas prices in the first quarter of 2022. The regulator noted that without government intervention the spike would be 65% for electricity and 59% for gas.