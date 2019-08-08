Italian Prime Minister Briefs President Amid Looming Government Crisis - Reports

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday updated President Sergio Mattarella on the political situation as the government coalition looks set to collapse, local media said

A rift between the Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega deepened this week after Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio's M5S voted against a costly rail project backed by his government partner, Matteo Salvini.

There was no talk of the looming government crisis, however, at Conte's consultations with the president, sources were reported as saying by the Ansa news agency.

This comes a day after Salvini reportedly hinted during a rally in Sabaudia he would let the coalition break up rather than reshuffle the cabinet. Di Maio responded on Thursday saying he was fed up with debates about government positions.