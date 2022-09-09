UrduPoint.com

Italian Prime Minister Calls Deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II Symbol Of UK

Published September 09, 2022

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) UK Queen Elizabeth II has become an inspiration for several generations, and a beloved symbol of her country, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"Queen Elizabeth has been the absolute main character in world history for the past 70 years.

She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions, and democracy. She was the most beloved symbol of her country and earned respect, affection, sympathy around the world. She provided stability in times of crisis and was able to preserve the value of tradition in a society that is in constant and deep development," Draghi said in a statement.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died in Scotland at the age of 96.

