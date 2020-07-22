Italian Prime Minister Calls EU COVID-19 Recovery Fund 'Historic' in Parliament - Reports

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called the European Union's 750 billion euro ($868 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund "historic" while speaking in the country's parliament on Wednesday, according to domestic media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called the European Union's 750 billion euro ($868 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund "historic" while speaking in the country's parliament on Wednesday, according to domestic media reports.

Conte said the agreement on the recovery package meant that the EU was capable of making decisions "of a historic scope," as quoted by Italy's ANSA news agency.

The EU's coronavirus disease stimulus package will not only be utilized to tackle the short-term economic crisis caused by the pandemic, as funds will be diverted to help Italy become greener, the prime minister added.

"[The fund] changes the perspective because it is aimed at growth, sustainable development and the ecological transformation," Conte said, as quoted by the agency.

After four days of tough negotiations, the leaders of the European Union member states agreed on Tuesday to a new seven-year budget totaling 1.074 trillion Euros and a COVID-19 stimulus package worth 750 billion euros.

According to the terms of the agreement, Italy is set to receive 28 percent of the bloc's recovery fund, made up of 81 billion euros worth of grants and 127 billion euros in repayable loans.