Italian Prime Minister Calls for Ceasefire, Political Settlement in Libya

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday said that political settlement was the only solution to the crisis in Libya and called for ceasefire, as the country's capital, Tripoli, shook to a deadly airstrike on a migrant detention center amid the Libyan National Army's (LNA) offensive.

According to the UN mission in Libya, airstrike on the Tajoura migrant detention center in Tripoli on Tuesday killed 44 people and injured 130 others. Earlier in the day, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the airstrike could amount to a war crime.

"We deplore the shocking and tragic attack on a detention centre in Tripoli. We've repeatedly called for a cessation of hostilities and we reaffirm that the only solution in Libya is a political solution," Conte said via his Twitter account.

The LNA, led by Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, has denied being involved in the attack and put the responsibility on the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The two rival governments factually split Libya into a duopoly, with the eastern parts of the country controlled by the LNA and the western parts controlled by the GNA.

Armed clashes escalated on April 4, when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists, to what the GNA retaliated with a counteroffensive, dubbed the Volcano of Rage. The United Nations said in late June that a total of 739 people have been killed and 4,407 more wounded during the armed hostilities in Tripoli since April.