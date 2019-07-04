UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Prime Minister Calls For Ceasefire, Political Settlement In Libya

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Italian Prime Minister Calls for Ceasefire, Political Settlement in Libya

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday said that political settlement was the only solution to the crisis in Libya and called for ceasefire, as the country's capital, Tripoli, shook to a deadly airstrike on a migrant detention center amid the Libyan National Army's (LNA) offensive.

According to the UN mission in Libya, airstrike on the Tajoura migrant detention center in Tripoli on Tuesday killed 44 people and injured 130 others. Earlier in the day, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the airstrike could amount to a war crime.

"We deplore the shocking and tragic attack on a detention centre in Tripoli. We've repeatedly called for a cessation of hostilities and we reaffirm that the only solution in Libya is a political solution," Conte said via his Twitter account.

The LNA, led by Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, has denied being involved in the attack and put the responsibility on the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The two rival governments factually split Libya into a duopoly, with the eastern parts of the country controlled by the LNA and the western parts controlled by the GNA.

Armed clashes escalated on April 4, when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists, to what the GNA retaliated with a counteroffensive, dubbed the Volcano of Rage. The United Nations said in late June that a total of 739 people have been killed and 4,407 more wounded during the armed hostilities in Tripoli since April.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Prime Minister Army United Nations Twitter Split Tripoli Libya April June From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

18 minutes ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

33 minutes ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

55 minutes ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

59 minutes ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi tobacco trade declines in 2018

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.