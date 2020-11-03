Italian Prime Minister Condemns Vienna Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte strongly condemned the attack in Vienna, saying that there should be no place for hatred and violence in Europe.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place in Vienna tonight.

There should be no place for hatred and violence in our common European home," Conte wrote on Twitter, expressing solidarity with the Austrian people, relatives of those killed and wounded.

A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna on Monday evening. The attacks in particular targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralized, and at least one more attacker was being sought.