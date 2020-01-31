UrduPoint.com
Italian Prime Minister Confirms First Two Cases Of New Coronavirus In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:50 AM

Italian Prime Minister Confirms First Two Cases of New Coronavirus in Country

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has confirmed the first two cases of a new coronavirus in his country.

"We had two suspected cases and have just received new information. They [the cases] have been confirmed," Conte said at a press conference on late Thursday.

According to the prime minister, the infected persons are two Chinese tourists, who arrived in Italy several days ago.

"We have taken all the measures to isolate these two cases," Conte added.

Italy became the 19th nation, which has registered the new coronavirus outside China that is an epicenter of the epidemic.

