Italian Prime Minister Conte Appoints Special Commissioner For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:17 PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that he will appoint Domenico Arcuri, a prominent top Italian manager, for the special commissioner post for the emergency situation in the country's health sector in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that he will appoint Domenico Arcuri, a prominent top Italian manager, for the special commissioner post for the emergency situation in the country's health sector in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

"I will soon appoint an authorized commissioner to strengthen the response of medical institutions to this medical emergency.

It will be Domenico Arcuri," Conte said.

Arcuri, 49, has held senior positions in various business structures during his career and established himself as an effective manager. Since 2007, he has served as CEO of Invitalia, the country's national agency for inward investment and economic development.

Italy is currently facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, with over 12,000 confirmed cases of the disease. Of those, 827 people have died and 1,045 have recovered.

