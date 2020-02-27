Italian Prime Minister Conte, French President Macron to Meet in Naples on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet for a one-day summit in Italy's Naples on Thursday, in a move viewed as a major step in improving the lukewarm relationship between the neighbor states.

The Italian-French relationship experienced a diplomatic crisis due to differing perspectives on European politics and was fueled by the French government's decision to recall its ambassador from Rome on February 7.

Earlier this month, the French Foreign Ministry criticized Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio over his meeting with leaders of the yellow vests in Paris.

During the Thursday summit, Conte and Macron will discuss possible solutions to the bilateral crisis as well as sign the so-called Quirinal Treaty which would commit Italy and France to a greater collaboration both in the economic and political fields.

Other topics, including the situation in Libya, would also be discussed.