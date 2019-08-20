UrduPoint.com
Italian Prime Minister Conte To Resign Amid Tensions In Ruling Coalition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:42 PM

Italian Prime Minister Conte to Resign Amid Tensions in Ruling Coalition

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday he would offer his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella later in the day due to the political crisis in the country

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday he would offer his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella later in the day due to the political crisis in the country.

The ruling coalition made up of Lega and Five Star Movement fell apart on August 8 as Matteo Salvini, the head of Lega, called for snap elections.

"I will listen attentively to all of the speeches today, but I intend to finish this political transition by stating that I will go to the president after the session and offer my resignation," Conte, who does not belong to either of the parties, said in the Italian Senate.

The prime minister said that Lega's decision to have a vote of no confidence in Conte as well as other steps of the party forced him to stop the current government.

"The current crisis is hampering the work of the government. That is the end of its work," Conte stressed.

The prime minister accused Interior Minister Salvini of initiating the political crisis for his personal purposes.

"The decision to cause the crisis lacks responsibility. In this situation the interior minister demonstrated that he was pursuing his personal interests and the interests of his party," Conte stated, adding that the decision would have far-reaching consequences.

The prime minister also expressed concern over the political ambitions of Salvini.

The political crisis erupted after the parties failed to reach consensus on the project of the Turin-Lyon high-speed railway.

