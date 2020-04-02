UrduPoint.com
Italian Prime Minister Dashes Hopes Of Early Quarantine Phaseout

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:50 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday it was too early to begin lifting the nationwide quarantine imposed last month to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The world's worst-hit country in terms of virus-related deaths went into lockdown on March 9. It was extended until April 13 on Tuesday, even though the number of infections has been falling for several days, raising hopes of a swift rebound.

"We cannot ease the existing restrictions and mitigate your losses," Conte said during a press conference.

The government has been briefed by the scientific panel about the positive effects of the lockdown, he added, "but if we stop following the rules and start relaxing restrictions our efforts will be in vain."

The country has recorded more than 80,500 infections and over 16,800 deaths from COVID-19 so far. Conte said Italians would have to "coexist with the virus," before eventually going back to normal.

