Italian Prime Minister Discusses Metaverse Potential With Zuckerberg - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi met in Rome with Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), to discuss the metaverse and its future development potential, Italian media reported on Thursday.

The meeting lasted about an hour and took place at the Chigi Palace, Italian broadcaster SkyTg24 reported, citing sources, adding that it was organized by Minister of Technological Innovation and Digital Transition Vittorio Colao, who also was in attendance.

The parties reaffirmed their cooperation to strengthen Italy's position in the fields of technology and design, and to determine future investments, a Meta official said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

They also discussed cultural, social, and economic opportunities that the metaverse will open for Italy, the official added.

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg met with the founder of the world's largest eyewear company Luxottica, billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, Italian media reported, adding that they discussed existing projects on developing a new generation of the smart glasses.

