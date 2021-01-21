Italian Prime Minister Discusses Political Crisis With President - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte discussed the political crisis with President Sergio Mattarella and got time to find a way out of it, sources at the presidential Quirinal Palace told reporters.

On Wednesday, Conte held a special meeting of the leaders of the ruling majority to discuss the results of the vote in both houses of the national parliament on the issue of confidence in the government. At the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue the process of strengthening the majority and to draw up a new coalition agreement.

The day before, the Senate voted for confidence in Conte's cabinet, but the coalition government was supported by only 156 parliamentarians, while the absolute majority in the upper house is 161 votes. On Monday, the Chamber of Deputies expressed confidence in Conte.