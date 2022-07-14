UrduPoint.com

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Announces Resignation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Announces Resignation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he would resign

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he would resign.

"I want to announce to you that this evening I will hand over to the President of the Republic a letter of resignation," the press service of the government's Chigi Palace quotes him as saying.

Earlier Thursday, the Senate of the Italian Parliament expressed confidence in the country's government after one of the members of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote.

"Today's vote in parliament is a very significant event from a political point of view," Draghi said.

According to Draghi, this means that "there is no longer national majority that supported the government from the very beginning."

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Parliament Vote Event From Government

Recent Stories

Belgian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation Due ..

Belgian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation Due to Family Reasons

3 minutes ago
 UN Stands Against Any Undemocratic Transfer of Pow ..

UN Stands Against Any Undemocratic Transfer of Power - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court verdict buried Imran Khan 's conspir ..

Supreme Court verdict buried Imran Khan 's conspiracy narrative: Hamza Shehbaz

3 minutes ago
 Swiss Warming Up to NATO Despite Continued Support ..

Swiss Warming Up to NATO Despite Continued Support for Neutrality - Poll

3 minutes ago
 KATI praises traffic management during heavy rains ..

KATI praises traffic management during heavy rains

3 minutes ago
 McIlroy lives up to billing in British Open first ..

McIlroy lives up to billing in British Open first round

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.