Italian Prime Minister Draghi Receives 1st Shot Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Receives 1st Shot of AstraZeneca Vaccine

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife, Maria Serenella Cappello, on Tuesday received their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

According to a press release, the 73-year-old politician was vaccinated at a center located at Rome's central Termini station.

Draghi was vaccinated in accordance with the schedule provided by the authorities of the metropolitan area of Lazio for individual age categories.

Earlier in March, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 79, was vaccinated with a Moderna shot.

The Italian authorities have set an objective to vaccinate at least 80 percent of its 60-million population and achieve herd immunity by early fall. The country has so far administered over 9.6 million vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 3 million people.

More Stories From World

