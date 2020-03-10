Italian Prime Minister Introduces Tougher Measures to Counter Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said measures to restrict movement due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would be extended to the entire territory of the country.

"It is necessary to introduce even stricter measures... There will be no more red zones in the country.

Across the whole territory of the peninsula it is necessary to avoid movements unless motivated by specific circumstances - proven work reasons or health reasons. To these measures we also add a ban on assembling outside in places open for public," Conte told reporters.

"The future of Italy is in our hands. These hands must be responsible, today more than ever. There is also no reason to continue sport events.. Gyms will be closed and sport events will be halted. Educational activities across the whole country, be it schools or universities, will be suspended until April 3," he said.