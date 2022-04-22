Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi May Soon Visit Kiev to Meet With Zelenskyy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi may soon visit Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian media reported on Friday.

According to La Repubblica newspaper, it is possible that Draghi will personally visit Kiev in the near future, as the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Spain, Boris Johnson and Pedro Sanchez, respectively, as well as top European leadership have already done so. The date is yet to be set, but the possibility of such a mission is being assessed now, the news outlet said.

On May 3, the head of the Italian government intends to address the European Parliament, and from May 10-12 he will visit Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden, the newspaper reported.

On Monday, the press office of the Italian prime minister said that Draghi had contracted COVID-19 in an asymptomatic form. In this regard, the prime minister had to cancel his planned visits to Angola and the Republic of the Congo scheduled for this week.